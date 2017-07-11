Jul 11, 2017 10:02 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Gender equality: A utopian dream?
The debate around gender disparity at corporate workplaces and the lack of women representation at the top positions in industry has been gathering steam across the globe. CNBC-TV18's Ashpreet Sethi caught up with Ciny Gallop of Make Love Not Porn on the side-lines of the Sheroes Summit. She said it is the small actions that go a long way in bringing about change.
