App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 22, 2017 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gave no interview to any media outlet: Karti

Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, today denied giving an interview to a news outlet, a photographic image of which appeared on his Facebook page for a while before it was taken down.

Gave no interview to any media outlet: Karti

Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, today denied giving an interview to a news outlet, a photographic image of which appeared on his Facebook page for a while before it was taken down.

In a statement to PTI, Karti said, "I did not give any interview to any media outlet." It is now known who posted the image of the interview on Facebook, or when it was withdrawn. Karti did not address this in his statement.

The purported interview in Tamil language dealt with his alleged links with INX Media, whose owners are being investigated by CBI for alleged financial irregularities. Karti also is being investigated in the same case.

tags #Current Affairs #Karti Chidambaram

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.