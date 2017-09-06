Gauri Lankesh's murder: Safety of Indian journalists in dire straits?

Moneycontrol News

From being targets of online trolling to some times more violent actions, journalists are always in harm's way as they continue to face an array of obstacles.

The fourth estate is an essential pillar for any democracy and it is the also state's duty to ensure the sanctity of the profession and the safety of the professionals.

Sadly, many believe that's not been the case in India.

Various media watchdogs have suggested that India has been failing to protect its journalists and the recent assassination of Gauri Lankesh has again raised concerns regarding their safety.

A report by The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) counted 27 journalists killed for their work since 1992; with Gauri Lankesh's murder, the number now goes up to 28.

An analysis done by CPJ further showed that most of the victims over the years used to cover politics and corruption and a huge majority of them were from print media.

According to Reporters Without Borders, freedom of press in India remains in dire straits. In the 2017 world press freedom index, India ranked 136 out of 180 countries, a fall in three places since 2016.

"Journalists are increasingly the targets of online smear campaigns by the most radical nationalists, who vilify them and even threaten physical reprisals," the 2017 report says.

In another survey by Freedom House, the status of press freedom in India was termed as 'partly free'.

"Although the constitution guarantees the freedoms of speech and expression, legal protections are not always sufficiently upheld by the courts or respected by government officials," Freedom House said.

"Prosecutions are also used to gag journalists who are overly critical of the government, with some prosecutors invoking Section 124a of the penal code, under which “sedition” is punishable by life imprisonment," Reporters Without Borders says.

Gauri Lankesh, a political analyst and activist, was known for her outspoken attitude. At times she had voiced her concerns regarding the misuse of the rule of law for censorship.