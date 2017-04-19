App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent affairs trends
Apr 19, 2017 10:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gaikwad issue: Air India writes to Delhi police

Air India is believed to have written to the Delhi police asking why action has not been taken yet on the complaint filed against Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who had assaulted a staffer of the airline last month.

Gaikwad issue: Air India writes to Delhi police

Air India is believed to have written to the Delhi police asking why action has not been taken yet on the complaint filed against Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who had assaulted a staffer of the airline last month.

Following the incident on March 23, an FIR has been registered in the matter.

Sources said Air India has written to the Delhi police on why there is delay in taking action against the MP.

The airline is understood to have said that the morale of the employees is being impacted as no action has been initiated against the MP despite nearly a month after the incident, they added.

There was no official comment from Air India or the Delhi police.

The incident and subsequent flying ban on Gaikwad had generated a lot of political heat before the ban was removed.

On March 23, Gaikwad had assaulted an Air India staffer inside an aircraft at the Delhi airport. The national carrier as well as other domestic airlines then barred him from taking their flights.

Earlier this month, the ban was revoked after the MP wrote a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju expressing regret over the incident.

In the aftermath of the incident, Air India and the government are working on ways to strength measures to rein in unruly flyers.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.