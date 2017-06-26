From 7,000 reforms to Sushma's 2am tweets: 5 themes from Modi's 2 US speeches

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day visit to the US on Sunday, his fifth trip to the country since taking office in 2014.

Modi is set to meet US President Donald Trump for the first time on Monday, but before that, the prime minister addressed two gatherings in the country on Sunday.



Interacted with top CEOs. We held extensive discussions on opportunities in India. pic.twitter.com/BwjdFM1DaZ

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2017

The first was a meeting with the CEOs of 20 top Americans firms, which included leaders of Indian origin such as Microsoft boss Satya Nadella and Google chief Sundar Pichari. Modi invited these business leaders to invest in India. He later addressed a gathering of Indian-Americans in Washington.



Overwhelmed by the warmth of the Indian diaspora at the community programme in Washington DC. Sharing my speech. https://t.co/gJ5D93ZmHy pic.twitter.com/ctG5BIlUsR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2017

His two speeches that covered a diverse range of topics from reform initiatives to counter-terrorism measures. Here are some themes that Modi's speeches touched upon:

Reforms

"The whole world is looking at India. 7,000 reforms alone by Government of India for ease of (doing) business and minimum government, maximum governance," the Prime Minister said.

He said bilateral trade, which is to the tune of USD 115 billion a year, is poised for a "multi-fold increase".

GST

On the Goods and Services Tax which will bring in a uniform tax regime from July 1, Modi said it showed that "India can take big decisions and implement them swiftly."

He added that the implementation of GST is a complex task that may well turn out to be "a subject of studies in US business schools."

Surgical strikes

The prime minister said that India is bound by the laws of global order, but added that for the sake of its “sovereignty, security, common good, peace and progress, it was prepared to undertake the hardest of steps” and measures. “We have always done that and no one in the world can stop us,” Modi said.

The prime minister did not refer to Pakistan or any other country by name, but referred to the surgical strikes, carried out by Indian armed forces against terrorist camps inside Pakistani territory in September 2016.

No one in the world criticised or questioned India, Modi said, except “those at the receiving end of it”, inviting a loud reaction from the audience.

Corruption

Terming corruption the reason because of which “the previous governments were changed in India”, Modi said his government had emerged corruption-free in the past three years.

“Previous governments changed because of corruption. The people hated this... There has been not a single stain on our government for the past three years. And governance is being modified so that honesty becomes an in-build process... Technology is helping with that,” Modi said.

Sushma Swaraj

Modi also praised external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj for her ministry’s actions to help Indians “anywhere”.

“The way Sushma Swaraj has worked and helped every Indian abroad is commendable. It is now well known in India that when anyone in trouble tweets to Sushma, she promptly replies and the government takes prompt action,” Modi said.

He added that the Indian government had helped around 80,000 Indians abroad in the past three years.