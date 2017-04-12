App
Apr 12, 2017 01:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi court issues fresh non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya in FERA violation matter

A Delhi court today issued an open ended non-bailable warrant against beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya in a case of allegedly evading summons in a FERA violation matter.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Dass passed the order after the Enforcement Directorate submitted that non-bailable warrant issued on November 4 last year by the court has not been executed and it needs more time to do so.

An 'open-ended NBW' does not carry a time limit for execution unlike 'NBW'.

The court, which put up the matter for next hearing on November 8, however, asked the agency to file a progress report in this regard within two months.

