App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 09, 2017 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Free internet connection to 20 lakh poor families in Kerala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the state assembly in a written reply that the initiative is being implemented under the new optic fibre pathway, 'Kerala Fibre Optic Network' (K-FON).

Free internet connection to 20 lakh poor families in Kerala

CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala is planning to provide free internet connections to 20 lakh poor families in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the state assembly in a written reply that the initiative is being implemented under the new optic fibre pathway, 'Kerala Fibre Optic Network' (K-FON).

"Kerala government is planning to launch K-FON system.It is envisaged to provide free internet connection to 20 lakh families as part of the new fibre network," he said.

Besides free internet connection, the government has also plans to distribute free mobile phones to poor families under the initiative, he said.

The proposals had already been mentioned in the ruling LDF's election manifesto and the state's draft IT policy. However, the fund for the project is yet to be earmarked, the chief minister added.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac in the budget for the year 2017-18, had proposed to provide 20 lakh free internet connections to as many poor families and internet services at a lower rate for the others.

tags #CPI #Current Affairs #government #Internet #Pinarayi Vijayan #T M Thomas Isaac

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.