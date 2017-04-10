For poll losers, EVM means 'Every Vote Modi': Naidu

Taking a dig at political rivals for finding fault with voting machines used in recently held UP polls, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today quipped that some people are attributing the electoral losses to EVMs or "Every Vote Modi".

He said the Congress-SP alliance and the BSP lost in Uttar Pradesh as there has been "shift in thinking" of the people who want growth and BJP could deliver on that front.

"People want greater opportunities, awareness and living conditions. Inspite of so much propaganda, you see what happened in Uttar Pradesh...Some people have attributed it (the losses) to EVMs. Now there is a new dimension added to EVMs. EVM is 'Every Vote Modi'. You press any button, vote goes to Modi," he said in a lighter vein.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Naidu questioned if Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were indeed manipulated then why did Congress win in Punjab and AAP in Delhi.

"If it is so (EVMs manipulated), why did it not happen in Punjab? Why did it not happen to Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi?," he asked.

He was addressing the valedictory session of the Conference on Communicating India organised here by Vivekananda International Foundation in association with University of Westminster, IIMC, Prasar Bharati and Nehru Memorial Museum.

Naidu said communication is a critical factor in the governance agenda and has become the most important aspect in the country's development.

He said there is is a "new hunger" in the younger generation and they are no longer impressed by the sloganeering, provocations, fundamentalist approach and radicalisation.

"They want development and to be part of the development story. They want fruits of development to reach them. So, there is a new hunger. That hunger is making politicians and political parties change their agenda," he said.

Naidu also credited former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee for starting the growth story. "He brought air, rail, rural highways, IT, ports and also political connectivity by bringing together a number of political parties. Considerable development started during Vajpayee regime," Naidu said.

He also appreciated Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj and Suresh Prabhu for using social media, like Twitter, to solve problems of the people.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extensively uses Twitter platform to communicate his thoughts and ideas and also innovatively used radio for his 'Mann ki Baat' programme to reach out to the people.