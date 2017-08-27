Flood situation remains alarming in UP; 10 more dead, toll 82

The flood situation in Uttar Pradesh today remained alarming with reports of 10 more deaths, taking the toll to 82 in the current wave of floods in the state.

"The death toll in the floods has reached 82 in the state, where 2,855 villages in 25 districts are inundated affecting a population of over 22 lakh," the relief commissioner's office said here citing a flood report compiled till yesterday.

It said that around 50,000 people have taken shelter in relief camps in the affected districts of eastern UP where there was no let up in flood fury as raging waters of the rivers emanating from Nepal caused havoc in vast swathes of human habitation.

Reports reaching here said that Army choppers, NDRF and PAC (flood) jawans continued relief and rescue operations round the clock in the severely hit areas of the flood affected districts of the state.

Release of water in the rivers emanating from Nepal and incessant rains impeded rescue work and evacuation of people to safer areas, they said.

26 companies of NDRF, 30 companies of PAC (flood) along with two choppers of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and several columns of the Army personnel were working round the clock to save lives and properties in the affected areas.

A Central Water Commission report here said that the Sharda was flowing above the red mark at Palia Kalan and near the danger mark at Shardanagar while Ghaghra was flowing above the red mark at Elgin Bridge, Ayodhya and Turtipar (Ballia).

River Rapti was also flowing well above the red mark at Rigauli and Birdghat (Gorakhpur), while Budhi Rapti was above the danger level at Kakrahi (Siddharth Nagar), rivers Rohin and Quano were flowing above danger mark at Trimohini Ghat (Mahrajganj) and Chandradeep Ghat (Gonda), it said.