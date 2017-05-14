Flipkart Big 10 sale: Top deals on iPhone 7, Google Pixel, Apple Watch and more

Moneycontrol News

The Flipkart Big 10 Sale to mark its tenth anniversary celebrations has begun. The shopping extravaganza comes even as Amazon's Great Indian Sale nears an end. While many of the discounts and mouth-watering deals on smartphones, HD TVs, ACs, cameras and accessories will be known on the day of sale, we know a few before hand. Flipkart Big 10 sale will continue till May 18.

Here's a low down on some of the sweet deals in electronics:

Flipkart is already building noise around selling Apple iPhone 7 at “lowest price ever” on May 15. It hasn't revealed the offer price, but if history is any benchmark, Flipkart has delivered on its deal promises.

Similarly, Flipkart will offer a special deal on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. So, keep a track on iPhone 7 and Redmi Note 4.

There's a fantastic deal for smartwatch enthusiasts – a flat discount of Rs 5,000 on Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch Series 2. Besides, HDFC Bank credit card users get and additional Rs 1,500 off on both the models.

Effectively, you stand to get Apple Watch Series 1, 38 mm model at Rs 18,900. Similarly, Apple Watch Series 2 can be bought for Rs 29,900.

This may be one of the best times to pick a big-screen television set – for the festive season is still some months away. Flipkart's offering Panasonic Shinobi 49-inch fullHD smart TV for Rs 49,999 against an MRP of about Rs 79,000. Next, for buyers on a budget, there's the 40-inch VU fullHD TV up for grabs at Rs 20,999. It's MRP is Rs 27,000. You can also check out Onida 42-inch full HD smart LED TV for Rs 27,999 – a Rs 3,000 discount on its MRP.

There are further discounts and cashbacks for using certain credit/debit cards and exchange offers.

Flipkart is selling Google Pixel -- one of the best smartphones – at an irresistible Rs 34,999. If you're in the market to buy the likes of OnePlus 3T, a few more bucks can bag you the Google Pixel. Mind you, the Google Pixel retails at Rs 57,000.

There's a lot on offer for those looking to upgrade smartphones and pawn off old handsets. Flipkart's giving a Rs 5,000 off on reliable smartphone variants of Oppo F1 and Oppo F3 under exchange. There's a Rs 4,000 exchange offer on Vivo V5 and V5 Plus models. Also, Oppo and Vivo phones are protected under Flipkart's Buyback Guarantee offer.

Samsung Galaxy On5 and Galaxy On7 can be bought at Rs 6,490 and Rs 7,990 respectively.

Please note: These deals are subject to availability of stock.