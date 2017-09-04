Film-makers expect a gala show at IFFI this November

Misplaced 3D glass boxes, international actors worked up with logistics--- the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has seen it all. However, these will be a thing of the past at its 48th edition this year.

With the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) taking over IFFI, film directors are looking at a bigger and better festival this season.

“IFFI is our official film festival and is the window to the world for us. We should take a cue from several other international film festivals and understand the importance of intellectual integrity that goes into such events,” said film maker Anand Gandhi.

Gandhi is a part of the 13-member steering committee appointed by I&B ministry especially for IFFI. Gandhi will be joined by names like filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, producer Siddharth Roy Kapoor, censor board chief Prasoon Joshi and many others.

According to Gandhi, IFFI is not a pop and pitch platform. “We should use IFFI as a platform to showcase our philosophical discourse and do everything it takes to make the festival at par with its international counterparts. Even if certain things threaten to challenge our comfort levels we are looking at overcoming every roadblock that IFFI has faced earlier,” Gandhi added.

Introducing fresh energy into the event will bring changes in the event at various levels.

An official statement from NFDC said they clearly mentioned that handling of the festival will now create synergies between two key platforms, which are both focused on providing filmmakers and industry executives’ access to new trends and best practices in world cinema in terms of content, business and technology.

“NFDC shall now leverage the Festival and the Bazaar to promote the power of film as a tool of soft diplomacy and its importance in maintaining the cultural ethos of a nation,” said the statement.

What's more, IFFI will also be represented by film-makers from the North East who are also part of the steering committee.

“North East will finally get the prominence it deserves for the film industry we have here in this part of the country. We are looking forward to a great show and plan to work upon everything that went amiss in the previous editions of the event,” said Assamese filmmaker Jahnu Barua. Barua is also a part of the steering committee alongside Meren Imchen from Nagaland.

The whos who of Bollywood, too, is looking up to the ministry’s decision of roping in NFDC to take charge of the event. King Khan left a tweet saying “Great endeavour by I&B Minister Smriti Irani"

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/898800919504068608