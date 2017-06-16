Farmers body RKM calls blockade of national highways tomorrow

Rashtriya Kisan Mahashangha (RKM) has called for a nation-wide blockade of national highways tomorrow between 12 noon and 3 pm, demanding President rule in Madhya Pradesh in view of growing agrarian crisis. RKM is a consortium of 62 farmers organisation across country established in January to work with all stakeholders for debt waiver and optimal price of agri-produce.

"From June 11-15, we followed peaceful demonstration, by wearing black bands to register our protest. But on June 16 there will be a pan-India blockade of highways between 12 noon and 3 pm," RKM member Raghupati Singh said in a statement.

The Mahashangha last week had passed a resolution seeking the dismissal of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and imposition of President's rule.

RKM said it would approach the national human rights commission against the killing of six farmers in Mandsaur district in the state recently.