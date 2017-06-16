Farmers body RKM calls blockade of national highways tomorrow
Rashtriya Kisan Mahashangha (RKM) has called for a nation-wide blockade of national highways tomorrow between 12 noon and 3 pm, demanding President rule in Madhya Pradesh in view of growing agrarian crisis. RKM is a consortium of 62 farmers organisation across country established in January to work with all stakeholders for debt waiver and optimal price of agri-produce.
"From June 11-15, we followed peaceful demonstration, by wearing black bands to register our protest. But on June 16 there will be a pan-India blockade of highways between 12 noon and 3 pm," RKM member Raghupati Singh said in a statement.
The Mahashangha last week had passed a resolution seeking the dismissal of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and imposition of President's rule.