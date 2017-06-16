App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 15, 2017 10:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Farmers body RKM calls blockade of national highways tomorrow

Rashtriya Kisan Mahashangha (RKM) has called for a nation-wide blockade of national highways tomorrow between 12 noon and 3 pm, demanding President rule in Madhya Pradesh in view of growing agrarian crisis.

Farmers body RKM calls blockade of national highways tomorrow

Rashtriya Kisan Mahashangha (RKM) has called for a nation-wide blockade of national highways tomorrow between 12 noon and 3 pm, demanding President rule in Madhya Pradesh in view of growing agrarian crisis. RKM is a consortium of 62 farmers organisation across country established in January to work with all stakeholders for debt waiver and optimal price of agri-produce.

"From June 11-15, we followed peaceful demonstration, by wearing black bands to register our protest. But on June 16 there will be a pan-India blockade of highways between 12 noon and 3 pm," RKM member Raghupati Singh said in a statement.

The Mahashangha last week had passed a resolution seeking the dismissal of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and imposition of President's rule.

RKM said it would approach the national human rights commission against the killing of six farmers in Mandsaur district in the state recently.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.