Jun 15, 2017 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Farmers' body launches protest in Rajasthan for loan waiver

The Bhartiya Kisan Sangh today began an indefinite sit-in protest at all divisional headquarters in Jaipur, Rajasthan to press for demands of farmers, including crop loan waiver and procurement of commodities on minimum support price (MSP).

The Sangh submitted memorandum to Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje with 11 demands including convening a special session of the state assembly to discuss issues of the farmers.

"Crop loan waiver, revision of MSP, procurement of crops on MSP, execution of proposed irrigation projects, expansion of existing projects and approval of new projects are among some demands of the farmers," Manilal Labana, the state unit president of the Sangh, said.

Labana said the farmers have launched the protest at all the seven district headquarters -- Jaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur and Bharatpur -- in Rajasthan.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

