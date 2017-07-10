App
Jul 09, 2017 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fake currency worth Rs 78,000 seized from Bihar

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 78,000 from a person in West Champaran district in Bihar, official sources said here today.

The FICN of Rs 2000 denomination was recovered from Station Chowk of Bettiah, district headquarter town of West Champaran, yesterday.

The arrested person from whom the seizure was made is a resident of Malda district of West Bengal. Malda is a major node in international fake currency racket.

The arrested man revealed that those 39 pieces of FICN have been smuggled from Bangladesh into India, the sources said.

