App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Aug 27, 2017 07:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Facebook users face outage; company restoring services

Facebook users across the US, Europe and India had reported were facing issues ranging from trouble logging to difficulties in uploading videos, liking or commenting on posts, loading pages, or noticing error messages.

Facebook users face outage; company restoring services

Social networking site Facebook said a "technical issue" had caused some of its users to face troubles in accessing its platform.

Yesterday, Facebook users across the US, Europe and India had reported were facing issues ranging from trouble logging to difficulties in uploading videos, liking or commenting on posts, loading pages, or noticing error messages.

"....a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Facebook services. We quickly investigated and are currently restoring service for everyone. We’re sorry for any inconvenience," a Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed response.

Facebook has over two billion monthly active users globally. India is one of the biggest markets for the US-based firm. Instagram had over 700 million users as of April, 2017.

Many of the affected users took to Twitter to post about the outage. "When Facebook is down so you check Twitter to see why," said one.

"Facebook and Instagram are down, thank you Twitter for being loyal to us," posted another Twitter user.

tags #Current Affairs #Facebook #World News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.