Facebook users face outage; company restoring services

Social networking site Facebook said a "technical issue" had caused some of its users to face troubles in accessing its platform.

Yesterday, Facebook users across the US, Europe and India had reported were facing issues ranging from trouble logging to difficulties in uploading videos, liking or commenting on posts, loading pages, or noticing error messages.

"....a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Facebook services. We quickly investigated and are currently restoring service for everyone. We’re sorry for any inconvenience," a Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed response.

Facebook has over two billion monthly active users globally. India is one of the biggest markets for the US-based firm. Instagram had over 700 million users as of April, 2017.

Many of the affected users took to Twitter to post about the outage. "When Facebook is down so you check Twitter to see why," said one.

"Facebook and Instagram are down, thank you Twitter for being loyal to us," posted another Twitter user.