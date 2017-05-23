Facebook's policies: What the world's biggest censor considers fit for publishing

Moneycontrol News

Over the past decade, social media giant Facebook has evolved into a major publishing platform. With nearly two billion users worldwide putting up large volumes of content on the site every day, moderating it becomes a mammoth task. The site has encountered problems especially since the launch of its ‘Facebook Live’ feature in 2015, following which heinous crimes including murders have been streamed in real-time.

An investigative project by British news organisation The Guardian studied almost 1,000 pages of Facebook’s internal policies on content. It comprised training manuals, spreadsheets, flow charts and blueprints which are used to moderate issues such as violence, hate-speech, terrorism, pornography, racism, self-harm etc.

Facebook is believed to have a team of 4,500 in “community operations”, who are trained in the company's policies. Their job includes reviewing disturbing content on the site in 40 different languages. Facebook recently said it would hire 3,000 more moderators and expand its algorithm to check such content.

Here are seven key highlights from Facebook's internal rulebook:

1) Not all videos of violent deaths and live streamed crime videos should necessarily be removed. They can be marked as “disturbing” content but may be permitted on grounds of creating awareness. They can also be retained if they are “newsworthy”.

2) Self-harm videos will not necessarily be removed because they create awareness about mental illness. Facebook policies say that a friend might come to help if such videos are posted online. However, it will be removed after the urgency expires, if it is not “newsworthy”.

3) Non-sexual physical child-abuse and bullying videos will not be removed unless they are “sadistic” or “celebratory” in nature.

4) Other than extremely gruesome images marked as "disturbing", photos of animal abuse are allowed. However, videos of animal abuse are strictly prohibited.

5) Digital art displaying nudity or sexual activity is not permitted, but “handmade” art containing sexual elements and nudity is allowed.

6) Any threatening statements against a public figure, head of state, journalists, government bodies and dominant institutions of the state are protected, whereas derogatory statements against such individuals are retained.

7) Breastfeeding images are disallowed as images of female nipples are prohibited.

The Guardian says these revelations will trigger a debate about the "role and ethics" of Facebook.

For Facebook, its head of global policy management, Monika Bickert, ‎said that given the huge user base, it was difficult to decide what content to allow.

“We have a really diverse global community and people are going to have very different ideas about what is OK to share. No matter where you draw the line there are always going to be some grey areas," she said.