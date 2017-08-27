'Expect data protection committee to submit report by year-end'
The government had constituted a 10-member committee to recommend a framework for securing personal data in the increasingly digitised economy as also address privacy concerns and build safeguards against data breaches.
The government today said it expects the recommendations of the committee on data protection to be submitted by the end of this year.
