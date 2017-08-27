'Expect data protection committee to submit report by year-end'

App
Aug 24, 2017 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

The government had constituted a 10-member committee to recommend a framework for securing personal data in the increasingly digitised economy as also address privacy concerns and build safeguards against data breaches.

The government today said it expects the recommendations of the committee on data protection to be submitted by the end of this year.

The government had constituted a 10-member committee to recommend a framework for securing personal data in the increasingly digitised economy as also address privacy concerns and build safeguards against data breaches.

Government expects recommendations of data protection committee to come by the end of this year, Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said today.

A senior official of the Electronics and IT Ministry, who did not wish to be named, said depending on the nature of the recommendations of the committee, the government is open to framing a separate law, if required, or introducing regulations under the IT Act.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

