EVM hackathon: After much noise, only two parties sign up for EC's challenge

Moneycontrol News

In the end, there were only two.

The Aam Aadmi Party went to great lengths to show how Electronic Voting Machines could be hacked, but finally it was two other parties - Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - dared to put forward applications for the week-long hackathon organised by the Election Commission that starts on June 3.

The hackathon was in response to the allegations of EVM tampering first raised by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, who believed that it cost his party the recent Punjab State Assembly elections.

Kejriwal sought access to the motherboard of an EVM, which was not mentioned in the two stipulated hackathon scenarios allowed by Election Commission.

He accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP. The Congress, in a parallel move, gathered together at least 10 other parties to forward a complaint to the President Pranab Mukherjee seeking a return to the ballot paper system.

The Commission, after meeting with the major political parties on May 12, announced its decision at a press conference addressed by the Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, at Vigyan Bhawan. The election watcdog held that no foreigners would be allowed in the exercise, having sent letters to the seven national and 49 state political parties for the event. The outcome will be judged by a team of technical experts working independently with a panel.

Zaidi is confident of the EVMs can't be tampered with. His rationale includes aspects such as no Internet or Bluetooth connectivity, local manufacturing, unique registration codes for every chip, one-time encoding of all chips, with no possibility of Trojan horse viruses manipulating the chip later and that fool-proof sensors behind the buttons get pressed and the machine locked down should the EVM detect tampering.

Zaidi said every political party will be allowed to choose a maximum of four EVMs from any four polling stations of the five states that went to the polls earlier this year to prove their contention within a period of four hours daily. The EVMs will be transported in sealed boxes that contain details of the machines, the poll station it was used at and the unique ID of the Verifiable Voter Paper Audit Trails (VVPAT) or paper trail machines.

The Centre cleared the release of Rs 3,000 crore towards new voting machines that have the additional security feature of a printed receipt called the Verifiable Voter Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), which shows the vote cast on a slip of paper to the voter before dropping it into a sealed box. The general election in 2019 will be run entirely with these VVPATs.

Participating parties will be allowed three people each to evaluate and assess the machines. Constant monitoring of key presses with special cameras will also take place.