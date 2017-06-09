App
Jun 09, 2017 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Enhance connectivity without infringing sovereignty: Modi at SCO

In his address at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Kazakh capital, Modi hoped that India's entry into the SCO family will give a new momentum to the grouping in dealing with terrorism.

Enhance connectivity without infringing sovereignty: Modi at SCO
Narendra_Modi_China_xi_jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today strongly pitched for coordinated efforts among SCO members to combat the menace of terrorism and enhance connectivity without impinging on sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In his address at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Kazakh capital, Modi hoped that India's entry into the SCO family will give a new momentum to the grouping in dealing with terrorism.

"Terrorism is a major threat to humanity," Modi said, adding that there was a need for coordinated efforts to defeat terrorism and radicalisation.

The Prime Minister also spoke on the need for enhancing connectivity in the region and said it was the key for boosting trade and investment.

"We have extensive cooperation with SCO nations. We want to deepen the focus on connectivity," he said.

However, the Prime Minister, speaking in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif among others, asserted that sovereignty and territorial integrity should be the key factors in such a cooperation.

His remarks assume significance as they come weeks after India boycotted the high-profile Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing in which 29 world leaders took part.

India abstained from the Summit to highlight its concerns over the USD 50 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor which is part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the pet project of Xi, and passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Modi said that the SCO will help in bringing peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister also called for efforts by the SCO to tackle climate change.

