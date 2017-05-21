App
May 21, 2017 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Encounter at LoC in Naugam: 4 militants killed, 3 jawans martyred

Four militants were killed in a fierce encounter that began along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naugam sector in north Kashmir yesterday in which three Army jawans also lost their lives.

Encounter at LoC in Naugam: 4 militants killed, 3 jawans martyred

Four militants were killed in a fierce encounter that began along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naugam sector in north Kashmir yesterday in which three Army jawans also lost their lives.

The gun battle had ensued when alert Army jawans had foiled an infiltration bid by the militants.

"Two more terrorists were killed today while another soldier attained martyrdom," an Army official said.

Overall, the number of militants killed in the encounter had risen to four, while three soldiers attained martyrdom in the operation, he said.

"The sanitisation operation is on along the LoC," the official said adding that four weapons and other war-like stores had been recovered from the encounter site.

Two militants were killed and two soldiers had lost their lives yesterday in the encounter.

