Election Commission throws open challenge to prove EVMs can’t be tampered with

After a persistent attack by the Opposition parties and, particularly by Arvind Kejriwal, the Election Commission has decided to throw an open challenge to prove that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) cannot be tampered with. The exercise will be taken up in the first week of May.

The four-level challenge will be conducted in Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi. The challenge will be open to people from the domain of technology as also the political parties for ten days.

Recently, there has been a growing criticism of the EVMs and the call for the return of ballot paper voting has gained momentum. Congress and AAP-led delegations had recently communicated their disapproval of EVMs to the Election Commission.

The opposition raked up the issue once again after a VVPAT machine in Madhya Pradesh dispensed only the BJP slips, no matter what button was pressed.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had recently challenged the EC to hand over an EVM to him and he will prove within 72 hours that these machines weren't fool proof and can be tampered with.

However, it was BSP supremo Mayawati who first alleged the EVMs were tampered with after her party was reduced to a meagre tally of 19 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.