Eighteen Naxalites taken into custody in connection with Sukma ambush

At least 18 Naxalites were taken into custody today for questioning in connection with last month's ambush on a CRPF patrolling party, in which 25 security personnel were killed.

A senior police official from Sukma district told PTI that a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the District Reserve Group of police detained 18 Naxalites from Karigundam village under Chintagufa police station.

Some of those detained were carrying rewards on their heads, he said, adding that many of them were suspected to be involved in the April 24 attack on the CRPF personnel.

The questioning of the detainees was on, he said.

Naxalites had ambushed a CRPF patrolling party on April 24 in the Burkapal area under Chintagufa police station, in which 25 security personnel were killed.