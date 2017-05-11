App
May 11, 2017 08:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Eight killed in China quake

The quake struck at 5:58 am (local time) at a depth of about 8 km, and its epicentre was in the southeastern part of the Pamir plateau.

Eight people were killed and 11 others injured today after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake rocked China's western Xinjiang region on Thursday, state media reported.

The quake struck at 5:58 am (local time) at a depth of about 8 km, and its epicentre was in the southeastern part of the Pamir plateau.

Xinhua news agency said the injured people were sent to hospital for treatment.

The agency quoted witnesses saying more tremors were felt after the quake.

The search and rescue operations are underway, it said.

