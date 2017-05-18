App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 18, 2017 05:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

ED confiscates Rs 100-cr farm house of Mallya in Maharashtra

The ED today confiscated a Rs 100-crore worth beachside farm house in Maharashtra's Alibaug "controlled" by beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya in connection with its money laundering probe against him.

ED confiscates Rs 100-cr farm house of Mallya in Maharashtra
Vijay Mallya

The ED today confiscated a Rs 100-crore worth beachside farm house in Maharashtra's Alibaug "controlled" by beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya in connection with its money laundering probe against him.

The property, spread in 17 acres, was provisionally attached by the agency last year in September under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Enforcement Directorate had served eviction orders to the occupants in April this year after the owners failed to get any relief from appellate bodies.

"This property belongs to Ms Mandwa Farms Private Limited which was being controlled by Mallya," the agency said in a statement.

An ED team, from its zonal office in Mumbai, today pasted the possession orders on the farm house, which has an adjoining beach.

While the registered value of the property is Rs 25 crore, the ED said, its market value is over Rs 100 crore.

The farm house is in Alibaug in Raigad district of Maharashtra.

It said Ms Mandwa Farms Private Limited had appealed against the ED provisional attachment order before the Appellate Tribunal for PMLA which "dismissed" the application two days back.

"Accordingly, peaceful possession of the subject property (having present market value in excess of Rs 100 crore ) has been taken by the ED today," it said.

The ED is probing Mallya and others under criminal charges of money laundering in the alleged Rs 900 crore IDBI bank default case.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.