ED carries out raids at ex-Congress MLA Baba Siddique's premises in alleged Rs 500cr land scam

Moneycontrol News

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today raided six premises owned by former Congress MLA Baba Siddique and his associates in connection with an alleged Rs 500-crore land scam.

Siddique is accused of indulging in financial irregularities and money laundering in the development of a Bandra slum, Jamait-I-Jamuria.

Sources say the ED has found that Siddique used 'Pyramid Developers', a front company for the slum development.

A front company is one created to protect the owner/parent company's reputation and is typically engaged in illegal activities.

Siddique and his associates are also accusing of faking documents of 140 slumdwellers who were not legal owners.

The ED has registered a criminal case against the former MLA and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a local police FIR, according to PTI.