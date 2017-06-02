App
Jun 02, 2017 08:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Haryana, northern India

The epicentre of the quake was Rohtak district in Haryana, according to the Meteorological department.

A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.0 on Richter Scale today hit Haryana, tremors of which were felt in Delhi and other parts of northern India.

The depth of the quake was 22 km and it occurred at 4:25 AM, a Met report said.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

