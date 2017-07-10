App
Jul 10, 2017 07:54 PM IST

Dutch prosecutor to examine use of emissions software by Jeep, Suzuki: official

Dutch prosecutors said on Monday they will look into possible misuse of emissions software by Suzuki and Fiat Chrysler's Jeep.

The announcement followed a report by the Dutch road authority earlier on Monday, which found that the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Suzuki Vitara had unacceptably high levels of toxic emissions.

The Dutch Vehicle Authority (RDW) said in a statement its tests of more than a dozen car makers since the Volkswagen emissions scandal singled out Jeep and Suzuki, adding that other manufacturers were not found to have violated regulations.

 

