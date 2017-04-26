App
Apr 25, 2017 10:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

DU, IIT-D, AMU among 10 websites hacked, pro-Pak slogans

At least 10 official websites including those of premier educational institutions like Delhi University, Aligarh Muslim University, IIT Delhi and IIT BHU - were hacked today with "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans displayed on them.

The hacker group, which identified itself as "Pakistan Haxors Crew (PHC)", said, "nothing deleted or stolen. Just here to deliver my message to Indians."

Other websites which have been hacked are University of Kota; Army Institute of Management and Technology, Greater Noida; Defence Institute of Advanced Technology; Army Institute of Management, Kolkata, National Aerospace Laboratories and Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences (BRNS).

"Greetings Government of India, and the people of India. Do you know what your so-called heroes (soldiers) are doing in Kashmir? Do you know they are killing many innocent people in Kashmir?" read the message displayed on the ten websites.

"Do you know they have raped many girls? Do you know they still are raping girls in Kashmir? How would you feel if your brother, sister, father and mother gets killed? How would you feel if someone rapes your mother or sister? Won't your life and your families be destroyed?" it added.

"Pakistan Zindabad", was the caption of the two videos of the army's alleged brutalities in Kashmir and the protest of the people over it.

Delhi University Registrar Tarun Das said, "The website was inaccessible from outside the campus for some time due to some problems in the domain name. Servers were pointing incorrectly to another site."

"The problem was detected and immediately rectified by contacting ERNET, which has provided the domain name for University of Delhi," he added.

The AMU spokesperson said that the matter has been brought to their notice and their IT department is looking into the issue.

The authorities at the two IITs could not be reached for comment.

The hacking comes amid students' unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

