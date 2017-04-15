App
Apr 15, 2017 04:55 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Did Delhi Metro ad board play porn clip? probe on

Social media chatter indicated it may have happened on April 9, though the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has said it was not aware of such an incident.

A video going viral on social media shows porn being played on one of the advertisement boards at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station as hundreds of commuters pass by.

Social media chatter indicated it may have happened on April 9, though the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has said it was not aware of such an incident.

“The DMRC is not aware about the clip being played. However, this LED screen is under commissioning and testing by a private contractor; work on which is still not completed. We will investigate the testing and commissioning process of the contractor to check whether any such clip was played on the LED screen at Rajiv Chowk station and take adequate safeguards/ action,” said an official statement.

The DMRC however asked the private contractor to reply whether such an incident happened and , if so, whether it was deliberate. A reply is expected by Sunday morning.

Rajiv Chowk is the busiest station in the Delhi Metro as it is the junction for the traffic-heavy blue and yellow lines.

This isn’t the first time the DMRC has faced an embarrassing situation like this. In 2013, CCTV footage from the Delhi Metro showing couples in intimate positions had found its way on international pornographic sites, causing an uproar from riders over privacy concerns.

