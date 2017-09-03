App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Sep 03, 2017 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dharmendra Pradhan takes oath as Cabinet minister

Dharmendra Pradhan takes oath as Cabinet minister

Moneycontrol News

Barely months into office, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shepherded the deregulation of diesel prices, making these linked to crude. Market-determined diesel prices free of administrative control has helped cut subsidies on petroleum products. This has also helped offset the shocks when global crude prices shoot up. Freeing diesel prices from state-control has been one of the most difficult reforms India’s complex political economy.

Pradhan also successfully oversaw one of Modi's pet schemes—“Give it Up” plan—urging people to forego subsidised cooking gas or LPG voluntarily.

tags #Cabinet reshuffle #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.