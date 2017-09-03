Dharmendra Pradhan takes oath as Cabinet minister

Moneycontrol News

Barely months into office, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shepherded the deregulation of diesel prices, making these linked to crude. Market-determined diesel prices free of administrative control has helped cut subsidies on petroleum products. This has also helped offset the shocks when global crude prices shoot up. Freeing diesel prices from state-control has been one of the most difficult reforms India’s complex political economy.

Pradhan also successfully oversaw one of Modi's pet schemes—“Give it Up” plan—urging people to forego subsidised cooking gas or LPG voluntarily.