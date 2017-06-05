DGMOs of India, Pak discuss LoC situation

The director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan today discussed the situation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking over the hotline between the two countries, the DGMO of the Indian Army conveyed to his Pakistani counterpart India's commitment towards ensuring peace and tranquility on the LoC.

At the same time, Lieutenant General A K Bhatt asserted that India will take appropriate retaliatory action if the Pakistan Army continues to "abet" infiltrators and resort to "trans-LoC" firings.