App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • World Environment Day
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 05, 2017 02:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

DGMOs of India, Pak discuss LoC situation

DGMOs of India, Pak discuss LoC situation

The director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan today discussed the situation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking over the hotline between the two countries, the DGMO of the Indian Army conveyed to his Pakistani counterpart India's commitment towards ensuring peace and tranquility on the LoC.

At the same time, Lieutenant General A K Bhatt asserted that India will take appropriate retaliatory action if the Pakistan Army continues to "abet" infiltrators and resort to "trans-LoC" firings.

tags #Current Affairs #Jammu and Kashmir

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.