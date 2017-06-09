App
Jun 09, 2017 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

DGCA to seek an update on A320 neo engines

DGCA will seek update from Pratt & Whitney regarding the fixing of A320 neo engines.

Aviation watchdog DGCA will soon seek an update from Pratt & Whitney on the work carried out to fix the snags in the engines of Airbus 320 neo aircraft operated by IndiGo and GoAir.

A senior official said Pratt & Whitney was to fix certain engine issues within a stipulated time period and the DGCA would soon ask the company to provide an update on the work carried out.P&W was to first address the issues related to bearings by end of May and the regulator would be seeking an update on the same, the official said.

In March, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had asked the leading engine maker to fix the issues related to its engines powering A320 neo planes flown by the Indian carriers within a specified time. In February, the regulator had  directed IndiGo and GoAir to conduct inspections of the P&W engines once they complete 1,000 hours of flying, instead of 1,500 hours as recommended by the engine maker. Further, the DGCA had sought repeat inspections every 500 hours thereafter. These directions had come after multiple incidents involving A320 neo planes, including emergency landings, due to problems with P&W engines.

There are more than 20 A320 neo planes of IndiGo and GoAir that are powered by P&W engines.When contacted, Pratt & Whitney said it has "successfully deployed an improvement package for the carbon seal to all operators of GTF-powered A320 neo aircraft within 30 days as expected, and we continue to work with our airline customers".The company is on track to deliver 350-400 engines this year, it said in a statement."The GTF engine continues to produce 16 per cent fuel efficiency, 50 per cent carbon emission reduction and 75 per cent noise reduction, making it the engine of choice for the future," it added.

Current Affair #Technology

