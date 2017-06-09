DGCA to seek an update on A320 neo engines
DGCA will seek update from Pratt & Whitney regarding the fixing of A320 neo engines.
Aviation watchdog DGCA will soon seek an update from Pratt & Whitney on the work carried out to fix the snags in the engines of Airbus 320 neo aircraft operated by IndiGo and GoAir.
A senior official said Pratt & Whitney was to fix certain engine issues within a stipulated time period and the DGCA would soon ask the company to provide an update on the work carried out.P&W was to first address the issues related to bearings by end of May and the regulator would be seeking an update on the same, the official said.
In March, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had asked the leading engine maker to fix the issues related to its engines powering A320 neo planes flown by the Indian carriers within a specified time. In February, the regulator had directed IndiGo and GoAir to conduct inspections of the P&W engines once they complete 1,000 hours of flying, instead of 1,500 hours as recommended by the engine maker. Further, the DGCA had sought repeat inspections every 500 hours thereafter. These directions had come after multiple incidents involving A320 neo planes, including emergency landings, due to problems with P&W engines.