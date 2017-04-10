App
Stocks
Apr 10, 2017 07:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Devotee from USA offers 2 KG gold ornament at Tirupati temple





An NRI woman devotee has made an offering of golden foot covers (Paaduka) weighing two kg and worth about Rs 61 lakh, at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here.

A Lakshmi from Andhra Pradesh, who has settled down in USA, sent the offering through her parents to the hill temple as a fulfillment of her vow as she was blessed with a child after a decade of her marriage, temple sources told PTI.

Her one-year-old daughter was also present with her grandparents at the shrine when the offering was handed over to the temple authorities, the sources said.

