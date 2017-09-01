Developing story: Two dead, many trapped as Delhi landfill caves in

At least two people lost their lives and several are still trapped after a part of a huge landfill site at Ghazipur in East Delhi caved in on Friday.

The man and woman who were killed have not yet been identified. Five people have been rescued so far.

Four cars, which were moving on the nearby road, fell into a canal as the landfill collapsed on them, officials said.

One car has been salvaged but the driver and passengers, if any, remain missing, according CNN-News18.

Authorities deployed 10 fire tenders at the spot to help in the rescue.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been facing difficulties in reclaiming the landfill site at Ghazipur and they continued to dump garbage there.

The site had reached its saturation point as far back as 2012, the Times of India reported.

With inputs from PTI.