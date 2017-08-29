Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim jailed for 20 years: All you need to know

Moneycontrol News

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Monday sentenced to 20 years in jail, three days after his conviction in a rape case had triggered unrest in several parts of north India leaving 38 people dead and hundreds injured.

According to CNN-News18, the Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar called for an emergency meeting of senior state officials, party leaders and ministers at his residence in Chandigarh after the judgment was read out in a CBI special court near Rohtak in Haryana.

The Dera Chief, who is said to have wept in court when the judgement was read out, refused to leave for medical check-ups and was forcefully evicted from the courtroom.

Who is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh?

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 50, was born to Sikh parents and in 1990, he was appointed as the sect leader for Dera Sacha Sauda, a religious cult established in 1948.

Ram Rahim was introduced to the Dera Sacha Sauda, headquartered at Sirsa in Haryana, by his father Maghar Singh. Under his leadership, the sect expanded to having close to 50 branches and millions of followers in Haryana, Delhi, and Punjab among other states.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has also produced music videos and acted in films, earning the nickname of "guru in bling". He is facing separate court trials for the murders of Dera manager Ranjit Singh and Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chatterpatti.

What is the case?

In 2002, one of his female followers wrote an anonymous letter to then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, alleging that she was raped by her political guru. The letter also accused Singh of raping several of his female followers.

On August 25, a special CBI court in Panchkula found him guilty of raping two female followers (Sadhvis).

The timeline of the case

When the CBI special court's verdict came out on August 25, violence broke out in Haryana with lakhs of Dera Sacha Sauda followers who gathered nearby vehemently protesting against the verdict.

Widespread violence in Punjab and Haryana left almost 38 dead and injured hundreds. Anti-riot police and paramilitary forces were deployed apart from Section 144 being imposed in areas of violence in Haryana. The main areas of violence included Rohtak, Panchkula and the headquarters of Dera in Sirsa.

Phone lines were shut down and large gatherings were banned before the quantum of judgement came out on Monday. Over the weekend, many branches of the Dera sect were sanitised by the police and some of the leaders were detained as a precautionary measure.

The Haryana police even warned of "shoot at sight" orders ahead of the sentencing on Monday. Before the judgement was delivered, two vehicles were torched by Dera followers in Phoolka at Sirsa.

Internet services which were shut down before the judgement have resumed in the area now. The army carried out a flag march in Panchkula after the 10-year imprisonment was pronounced for Ram Rahim.