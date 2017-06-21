Demand for IoT talent surges 300% in last 3 years: Survey

With exponential uptick in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning related activities in the country, the demand for IoT talent has surged by 300 per cent since 2014, showed a recent report.

"The demand for IoT talent rocketed by 304 per cent, between 2014 and 2017," according to Talent Supply Index (TSI) by predictive outbound hiring platform provider Belong.

TSI is based on Belong's platform data and publicly-available data from a continuously growing array of hiring sources, including traditional job sites, inbound recruiting channels, online communities, tech networks, discussion forums and more.

The June 2017, TSI factored more than 1.6 lakh jobs and over 260,000 candidates based in India.

"What is clear is that even in the midst of all the layoffs, it is solidly a candidate-driven market for the jobs of the future. This trend will only accelerate with more companies investing aggressively in cloud and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), while supply struggles to keep pace," Belong co-founder and CEO Vijay Sharma said.

The index revealed that demand vastly outstrips supply for core AI, IoT and Cloud talent.

Data scientists, devOps engineers, security engineers rank 0.8, 0.7, and 0.4 on the TSI, respectively, and it proves that hiring will continue to be a struggle for tech companies in emerging technologies, it added.

Further it said that there is a crunch in the middle layer, as managerial roles like engineering managers and technology leads score a supply-negative 0.6 on the TSI, indicating companies will struggle to attract leadership talent and scale teams.

Grooming from the ranks will be an obvious strategy, it added.

The data also showed that mobility for mobile developers, python developers and data scientists are extremely high.

"Candidates in these markets move companies faster than any other talent. Compared to software architects, whose average tenure per company is 5.3 years, data scientists, on an average spend less than 1.8 years in an organisation," it said.

Bangalore remained the hotbed of supply and demand for high-value tech talent, it said.

Even as the city accounted for 40 per cent of India's data scientists, it still scored a supply-negative for data science, it said.