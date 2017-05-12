Delhi govt orders registration of BS-III two-wheelers

The Delhi government has ordered registration of BS-III two-wheelers which were sold on or before March 31, following a high court order.

The development comes as a relief for car dealers who had sold BS-III vehicles till March 31, but were not able to get them registered as the regional transport offices (RTOs) were not accepting the documents after the deadline set by the Supreme Court.

The apex court had set March 31 as the deadline for the sale and registration of BS-III vehicles.

Around 1,000 of such two-wheelers are awaiting registration in the national capital.

In its order dated yesterday, the Transport department said prior to registration of these vehicles, the regional transport officers concerned will have to ensure that they were sold on or before March 31.

"The registering authority would take into account the proof of online payment made on or before March 31 or the issuance of an insurance policy online on or before the said date in the name of the purchaser," the order read.

It added that in case the online payment was not made or the insurance policy not issued on or before March 31, the licensing officer will be held responsible for the violation.

The deadline for production of vehicles before the motor licensing officers has already been extended to May 15.

However, the direction would only be applicable to 'non- self registering dealers', who cannot make online payment of sales tax, the high court had clarified in its May 8 order.

Several such dealers had moved the Delhi Hight Court saying the Transport department was not considering the documents presented by them for registration of vehicles even though they had sold them before March 31.

The Supreme Court, on March 29, had banned the sale and registration of vehicles, which were not BS-IV compliant, from April 1, the day the new emission norms came into force.