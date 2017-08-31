Deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN: Is extension on the cards?

As of now, today is the last day to link your Aadhaar with PAN card. However, if you are yet to link the two then you may be able to breathe easy as reports suggest the Finance Ministry is considering an extension and will take a decision on the matter today.

The Centre has already extended the last date to update Aadhaar number for availing welfare schemes to December 31 September 30.

The move came after a landmark Supreme Court verdict from nine-judge bench declared a citizen’s right to privacy as a fundamental right. Now, the apex court in the first week of November will hear a bunch of petitions accusing Aadhaar of infringing up on right to privacy. Hence, the extension regarding enrollment of Aadhaar has been given.

So it is expected that the government may extend the stipulated date for PAN-Aadhaar linking as well.

However, the Supreme Court had recently upheld the validity of an Income tax law amendment that made mandatory the linking of PAN with Aadhaar for taxpayers to file Income Tax Returns (ITR). The amendment also made Aadhaar number compulsory to apply for PAN. As per the SC bench, this amendment would help eliminate the issue of duplicate or fake PANs.

Section 139AA (2) of the Income Tax Act requires every person holding a PAN as on July 1, and taxpayers eligible to obtain Aadhaar, to intimate their Aadhaar number to tax authorities.

Tax filers, however, were allowed to file their annual income returns by August 5 without linking their Aadhaar with PAN. They were to just quote Aadhaar or acknowledgment number for having applied for Aadhaar.

The tax department had on July 31 stated that "unless a finding is made that Aadhaar is constitutionally not valid, tax return filers will need to link their PAN with Aadhaar by August 31, 2017".

Unless the Supreme Court verdict comes on the petitions raising the issue of the biometric-based Aadhaar violating people’s right to privacy, the matter would stay unresolved.

Incidentally, December 31 is not just the last date for enrollment to obtain social benefit schemes, but also the deadline for people to link their bank accounts with Aadhaar.

With inputs from PTI.