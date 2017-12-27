App
Dec 27, 2017 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dawood Ibrahim planning to kill Chhota Rajan in Tihar jail, intel suggests

According to intel gathered by Tihar jail authorities, gangster Neeraj Bawana might have been involved in a plot at to eliminate Rajan at the insistence of the latter's former boss Dawood Ibrahim.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

One of Delhi's most notorious gangsters Neeraj Bawana might have been involved in a plot to get rid of underworld don Chhota Rajan in Tihar jail,  the Times of India reported.

According to intelligence shared with Tihar authorities two weeks ago, Bawana might have been involved in a plot at to eliminate Rajan at the insistence of the latter's former boss Dawood Ibrahim.

The information led to a review of Rajan's security in the high-profile prison. The plot reportedly got busted after one of Bawana's aides boasted about it to another associate in what was described as drunken banter.

Bawana and Rajan have so far shared the same jail but had different cells. However, after this incident, Bawana was shifted to an isolated cell.

A source also revealed that there was information that Bawana may have been contacted by someone from D company to outsource the killing of their most sought-after target for the past two decades.

"Any hit on him in jail or hospital would be a symbolic win for the D company and a big setback for the Indian security establishment. At a time when fugitives like Vijay Mallya are complaining about the lack of security in Tihar and other Indian prisons, we cannot afford to take any inputs on targets such as Rajan lightly," a senior jail official told Times of India.

Threats on Rajan's life are taken very seriously by authorities because Dawood Ibrahim has been trying hard to take him out through local criminals of Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The reason Rajan was sent to Tihar and not any jail in Mumbai or Maharashtra was because authorities felt it would be more difficult for Dawood and his men to get to him inside the high-security prison.

Dawood's right hand man Chhota Shakeel has been making desperate attempts to target Rajan through criminals in Delhi. He had even sent Rs 1 lakh to four criminals who were arrested by special cell, twice. The same men were arrested again in 2017 while planning another attack on instructions of the D company.

Rajan has been on Dawood Ibrahim's hit list since he left the D company after the 1993 Mumbai blasts. After numerous unsuccessful assassination attempts in Bangkok, the Gulf, and Bali, it looks like Dawood has started targeting Rajan in Tihar jail.

