Aug 29, 2017 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DATA STORY: Indians have more faith in Trump than Putin on World affairs

People from France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, and Brazil are more confident in Putin’s abilities as opposed to Trump

Siddhesh Raut

Moneycontrol News

Indians have more confidence in Donald Trump’s abilities as a world leader than Russia's President Vladimir Putin, as per a Pew research survey.

The survey findings, collated by Statista, gauged the confidence levels of citizens from various countries for the two leaders. India’s vote of confidence levels was 29 percent in Putin as opposed to 40 percent in Trump's capabilities on the world stage.

On the contrary, the data observed that people from France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, and Brazil were more confident about Putin’s abilities compared to Trump.

Other countries from Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America expressed mixed views.

Infographic: Global Confidence In Trump & Putin | Statista

The survey is a reflection of the animosity that has brewed worldwide against the Russian government for allegedly influencing the United States elections by aiding Trump’s campaign.

What followed was a probe into the matter by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). FBI Director James Comey, who was heading the investigation, was sacked by Trump.

Trump was elected in November last year amid widespread global criticism. Another study conducted by Pew reflected this sentiment, where his approval ratings across nations severely plummeted in comparison to Former US President Obama’s ratings.

Infographic: The World Is Questioning Trump's Leadership | Statista

Only Israel and Russia have maintained their confidence in Trump who has seen seven White House aides leave their duties since he assuming office.

Trump’s election campaign centered around the “America First” rhetoric. This included curbing the inflow of immigrants which involved a travel ban on Syrian refugees and tightening the H1-B regulations that affected businesses of major Indian IT firms.

 

