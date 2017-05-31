App
May 31, 2017 10:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cyclone Mora: Indian Navy rescues 27 Bangladeshi nationals

Indian Navy ship Sumitra rescued 27 people who were found adrift at sea over 100 miles away from Bangladeshi city of Chittagong, Indian Navy Spokesperson Captain D K Sharma said.

Cyclone Mora: Indian Navy rescues 27 Bangladeshi nationals

The Indian Navy has rescued 27 people in a major operation in Bangladesh which has been hit hard by Cyclone Mora, causing widespread destruction and rendering millions of people homeless.

Indian Navy ship Sumitra rescued 27 people who were found adrift at sea over 100 miles away from Bangladeshi city of Chittagong, Indian Navy Spokesperson Captain D K Sharma said.

The Eastern Naval Command is deploying P-81 aircraft as part of its rescue operation in Bangladesh.

"INS Sumitra operating in the Northern Bay of Bengal rescued 27 survivors found adrift at sea approximately 100 miles south of Chittagong. These include ladies, children and elderly people," Sharma said.

He also said, "Search and rescue for more survivors is drastically hampered due to prevailing rough weather in the area."

At least six persons were killed as Cyclone Mora made landfall in Bangladesh yesterday, damaging several houses, with authorities scrambling to evacuate over half a million people from the coastal areas.

All flights were suspended to and from Chittagong and the Cox's Bazar airports due to Cyclone Mora.

At least 2.5 million people in 10 districts risk falling in the way of the severe cyclonic storm.

The districts at risk were Cox's Bazar, Chittagong, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barisal and Pirojpur.

Yesterday, Bangladesh Meteorological Department had said the severe cyclonic storm 'Mora' moved northward over North Bay and started crossing Cox's Bazar- Chittagong coast at 6:00 AM (local time). It is likely to move in a northerly direction further, the MeT said.

