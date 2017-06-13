COVFEFE Act would preserve Trump's tweets as official statements

United States President Donald Trump's tweets would be preserved as presidential records if a Democratic party lawmaker's proposed COVFEFE Act becomes law.

Congress Representative Mike Quigley of Illinois introduced on Monday the "Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically For Engagement" Act that would amend the Presidential Records Act and require the National Archives to store presidential tweets and other social media interactions.

The law takes from a famous Trump tweet at 12:06 a.m. ET (0406 GMT) on May 31 that said: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." The message remained on the internet for hours, spurring a wave of speculation and content on what Trump intended to say.

"If the president is going to take to social media to make sudden public policy proclamations, we must ensure that these statements are documented and preserved for future reference," Quigley, a member of the House intelligence committee, said in a statement.

"Tweets are powerful, and the president must be held accountable for every post."

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said last week that Trump's tweets "are considered official statements by the president of the United States." The law would prevent future tweets of President Trump from deletion.

The rampant deletion has inspired websites archiving his erased tweets.

Trump, who has more than 32 million followers on Twitter for his 8-year-old personal @realDonaldTrump profile, is known for messages on the social media site that are sometimes riddled with spelling and grammar mistakes.

The White House did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the proposed legislation.