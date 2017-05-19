Court asks cops to lodge FIR against Unitech for duping family

A Delhi court has directed the police to register an FIR on a complaint against real estate major Unitech, alleging that it failed to return an amount of over Rs 2 crore to a family which had invested in it.

Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma said that as per the facts of the case, cognizable offences have been committed by the firm and required a police probe.

"Facts disclosed ex-facie commission of cognisable offences and in the considered view of the court, field investigation by police is required," the magistrate said.

According to the complaint, Suneel Sardana had in October 2010 deposited an amount of Rs 45 lakh in two Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDR) for a period of three years in the firm and renewed it in 2013 for one more year.

It further alleged that the sons of Sardana, Vikas and Sidharth, also invested over Rs 1.5 crore as FDRs for a period of one year.

The complaint alleged that an employee of the company, on the directions of the firm's MD, took away the original FDRs on the pretext of transferring the maturity amount in their respective bank accounts through RTGS within 48 hours of the date of maturity but failed to pay any amount to the victims.