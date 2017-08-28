App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Aug 27, 2017 04:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cop, two others held for looting Rs 1 lakh from jeweller 

The district rural police has arrested a constable and two others for allegedly looting Rs 1 lakh cash from a jeweller near Sinnar in the district.

Cop, two others held for looting Rs 1 lakh from jeweller 

The district rural police has arrested a constable and two others for allegedly looting Rs 1 lakh cash from a jeweller near Sinnar in the district.

The incident took place on Friday when the constable Ganesh Ukade, attached with Nashik city police station here, along with his two accomplices, intercepted a car of a Kolhapur-based jeweller in Mohadari Ghat area on Nashik-Pune road near Sinnar taluka, they said.

The trader, Rajendra Patil and his son Manish were on their way to Sinnar, when the trio, impersonating crime branch officials, stopped the car and fled away with Rs 1 lakh from their car, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Nashik, Sanjay Darade told reporters here last evening.

The accused also threatened the businessman and his son before fleeing, the official said.

The trader managed to jot the number of the motorcycle of the accused, and later lodged a complaint with the Sinnar police.

During investigation, police traced the owner of the bike and found that it belonged to Ukade. Later, he and two of his friends, identified as Mahesh Ugale and Dinkar Dheringe, were arrested.

Police has recovered Rs 96,000 from them and impounded the two-wheeler, the DSP said.

tags #Current Affairs

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.