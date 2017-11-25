App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Nov 25, 2017 12:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Consumer forum asks hotel to refund service-charge and pay Rs 10,000 compensation

The district consumer forum in Mumbai has directed a hotel to refund service charge to an IPS officer, who did not find its food to be up to the mark, and pay Rs 10,000 to him as compensation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

The district consumer forum in Mumbai has directed a hotel to refund service charge to an IPS officer, who did not find its food to be up to the mark, and pay Rs 10,000 to him as compensation.

"The opponent has wrongly recovered the amount from the complainant, thereby he suffered from mental agony," said the bench of the forum comprising president BS Wasekar and member SR Sanap.

The forum directed the hotel to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation, Rs 5,000 as cost and service charge.

According to a complaint filed by Jai Jeet Singh, he had gone to the Punjab Grill Restaurant in Mumbai with his wife in August where he received a bill along with 10 percent service charge.

related news

However, he claimed the food and services were not up to the mark to pay the additional charges.

When he brought this fact to the notice of the manager, he refused to remove the service charge from the bill, Singh said.

He then filed a complaint with the consumer forum in which he sought the refund of the service charge amounting to Rs 181.5 along with compensation and cost.

The forum decided to proceed with the hearing ex-parte as the representative from the hotel did not appear before it.

Singh filed an affidavit of evidence in support of his complaint and also produced a copy of the bill.

"The complainant (Singh) is not bound to pay service charges as charged. The opponent (restaurant) has not explained about the service charge, therefore the opponent is liable to refund it", the forum held.

The forum also said the restaurant would refund the service charge with interest of nine per cent per annum from the date of filing of the complaint--October 10 till its realisation.

Singh is the additional director general of police (railways).

Reacting to the judgement, Singh said it was not a question of the service charge amount but he was fighting against the "arrogance" of restaurants who think they can defy government directives with impunity.

"I know a lot of other people who object to levy of this charge, however, don't know how to oppose it. I'm sure the present judgement will encourage everyone to raise a voice against eateries charging service charge," he told PTI.

The IPS officer said would donate the amount to the chief minister's relief fund.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.