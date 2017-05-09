Congress slams Maharashtra govt for 'decision to hire' Agusta choppers

Maharashtra Congress slammed the BJP-led state government's decision "to hire" three helicopters of the controversial Agusta Westland company to ferry VVIPs, saying that the move has exposed the ruling party's "double face" on corruption.

However, the BJP countered the charge saying the ghost called Agusta Westland refuses to leave the Congress.

The saffron party also claimed that the government has only appointed agencies to hire helicopters, although they had not been given directions as to which company's services are to be used.

The Maharashtra government recently decided to appoint two private aviation companies to assist it in hiring aircraft and helicopters on rental basis. The government has identified nine helicopters having seating capacity in the range of 5 to 10 people.

As per the GR, the helicopters identified for hiring are: Bell 412 (Non AC), Bell 412 AC, Sikorsky S76 C++, Agusta Grand, MD 900, Bell 230, Bell 429, Agusta 109 P and Agusta 109E. The per hour hiring rate for these 9 helicopters range between Rs 1,78,500 for Agusta 109E to a maximum of Rs 2,89,500 per hour for Bell 412 AC helicopter.

Expressing surprise and shock over the development, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) spokesman Sachin Sawant said, "Three helicopters- Agusta Grand, Agusta 109P and Agusta 109 E- from the controversial company are identified by the government through two private aviation companies."

"The previous UPA government had scrapped the deal with Agusta Westland and instituted a CBI/ED probe into the allegations of corruption and process of blacklisting the company and its subsidiary companies had begun. However, the probe did not take to its logical conclusion by the new government, which came to power in 2014," he said in a press conference.

"In fact, there were allegations that the company and its subsidiaries were part of procurement of 100 naval helicopters. The 'Make in India' and even Foreign Investment Promotion Board had given permission for them to enter into joint ventures. However, the Modi government had denied these allegations and said there was no compromise on corruption," Sawant said.

He claimed that even former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had said that a request for proposal by the company were stopped and a note had been sent to the law ministry.

"BJP President Amit Shah had said the Agusta Westland company was bogus and fraud. Now with the state government deciding to hire the company's helicopters, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should clarify how these helicopters have made way into the state for flying VVIPs.

"Is there any pressure on the state government to hire these helicopters? We even feel that the per hour hiring rate is too high as compared to the prevailing market rate. The rate contract should be probed," Sawant said.

MPCC demanded that the Chief Minister should come clean on its stand on corruption and also BJP president Amit Shah should clarify if the Fadnavis-led government was following the ideals of the BJP on the issue of graft.

Reacting to Sawant's charges, BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said, "The state government has only appointed agencies to hire helicopters. Which company's helicopter should be hired has not been stated in the GR. Sawant is making such baseless allegations out of frustration."

"Two private agencies- Adonis and Aloft- appointed by the government through e-tendering have no connection with Agusta Westland. Before levelling charges, Sawant should have made a proper study," he said.

"There is a rule which states that a helicopter with a twin-engine be used for VVIPs as a safety measure. This rule is being followed strictly since 1981," he stated.

"There are many companies that manufacture twin-engine helicopters. And the agencies appointed by the government (to hire the helicopters) have been not been given any direction which company's chopper they should hire," he added.

"The ghost called Augusta Westland refuses to leave the Congress. This (Agusta) case has its roots in Italy. Sawant also knows very well who was accused of taking a bribe," Bhandari said.

"When there is no mention of any company in the GR, how does the Congress see only Agusta Westland is a big question. The GR is self-evident and people are free to check it on the government website," the BJP leader added.

The UPA government had signed a deal with Agusta Westland for purchase of 12 helicopters to ferry VVIPs, but it was scrapped after reports appeared in Italy that the firm had paid kickbacks to Indian officials to clinch the deal. The CBI began probing the case in 2013.