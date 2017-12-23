App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Dec 21, 2017 01:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress should not treat 2G verdict as badge of honour: Arun Jaitley

The party's "zero loss theory" was proved to be wrong when the apex court squashed spectrum allocation in 2012, the minister said after a special court acquitted all accused in the 2G spectrum scam allocation case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said the Congress should not treat the 2G verdict as a "badge of honour".

The party's "zero loss theory" was proved to be wrong when the apex court squashed spectrum allocation in 2012, the minister said after a special court acquitted all accused in the 2G spectrum scam allocation case.

Though the trial court verdict says nobody was guilty of corruption, investigating agencies will study the case history and look into it, the minister asserted.

"The Congress is treating 2G verdict as a badge of honour, but its zero loss theory was proven wrong when the Supreme Court quashed spectrum allocation in February 2012," Jaitley told reporters.

Former telecom minister A Raja and DMK leader Kanimozhi were today acquitted by a special court in the 2G spectrum scam case. All other accused and three companies were also acquitted in the case.

