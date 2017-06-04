App
Jun 04, 2017 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress map labels J&K as 'India occupied Kashmir'

The incident occurred during a conference of the opposition party here to highlight the shortcomings of the Narendra Modi government during its three years of rule.

Congress map labels J&K as 'India occupied Kashmir'

In a major gaffe, the Congress released a booklet with an incorrect map of the country, labelling the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir as "India occupied Kashmir".

The incident occurred during a conference of the opposition party here to highlight the shortcomings of the Narendra Modi government during its three years of rule.

Page 12 of the 16-page booklet titled 'Rashtriya Suraksha par Aanch', which was distributed by the Congress, showed the entire state of J-K labelled as "Indian Occupied Kashmir" in the context of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Terming the incident as "highly objectionable", the BJP said the Congress must make its stand clear whether it is with India or Pakistan.

"Congress which has created the Kashmir crisis must answer and make its stand clear that whether it is with India or Pakistan. The question arises, as today the Congress came out with a booklet, which mentions Jammu and Kashmir as India occupied Kashmir.

"This is highly objectionable, and it goes on to prove that on one hand the Indian Army is eliminating the terrorists, while the Congress is refusing to believe that Kashmir is an integral part of India," UP BJP spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi said.

This categorically makes it clear that the language of the Congress and Pakistan is the same. The Congress party should tender an unconditional apology to the country, he said.

"Border dispute with Pakistan and terrorism in Kashmir is a gift of the Congress. It is quite surprising to see that Congress which has virtually failed on all fronts in the last 60 years, is today giving a certificate to the BJP on terrorism and Kashmir dispute," Tripathi said.

UP BJP leader Rakesh Tripathi said, "While the Congress was registering its opposition for Bha Ja Pa (BJP), it has now started opposing Bharat (India) too.

