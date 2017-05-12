Coal unions threaten strike over PF merger proposal

App
Current Affairs
May 11, 2017 10:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Five lakh coal workers of Coal India and Singareni Collieries have given a call to go on a three-day strike beginning June 19 to protest against the proposed merger of the coal miners' provident fund with the EPF.

"The leaders from all five operating central trade unions - INTUC, BMS, HMS, AITUC and CITU in the coal industry -- convened an urgent joint meeting... The notice for proceeding on strike was served to the coal secretary, Coal India chairman and Singareni Collieries chairman," Rashtriya Koyla Khadan Mazdoor Sangh said in a statement.

Their set of demands also includes early settlement of wage negotiations for coal miners and end of contractual system of labour in coal companies, besides withdrawal of decision on closure of mines.

The union leaders said the workers on emergency duty will be exempted from the strike.

However, the Coal India management could not be reached for comments.

Coal India, which is the largest miner in the world, accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal production.

