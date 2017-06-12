Coal India will continue to be one entity: Power Minister Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal said state-run Coal India will continue to remain a single entity and will not be allowed to split further.

"It is not at all advisable and we are not taking up that recommendation at all. Coal India will continue to be one entity," Goyal said when asked about the Niti Aayog's recommendation of splitting the 'Maharatna' company.

Goyal, who is the minister of state for power, coal, new and renewable energy (independent charge) was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an energy summit.

NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya had recently said that unbundling of Coal India will create competition and increase transparency in pricing.

It is part of the National Energy Plan which NITI Aayog is going to finalise by July.