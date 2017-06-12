App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 12, 2017 07:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India will continue to be one entity: Power Minister Piyush Goyal

"It is not at all advisable and we are not taking up that recommendation", Goyal added

Coal India will continue to be one entity: Power Minister Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal  said state-run Coal India will continue to remain a single entity and will not be allowed to split further.

"It is not at all advisable and we are not taking up that recommendation at all. Coal India will continue to be one entity," Goyal said when asked about the Niti Aayog's recommendation of splitting the 'Maharatna' company.

Goyal, who is the minister of state for power, coal, new and renewable energy (independent charge) was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an energy summit.

NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya had recently said that unbundling of Coal India will create competition and increase transparency in pricing.

It is part of the National Energy Plan which NITI Aayog is going to finalise by July.

tags #CoaIndia #coal #Economy #India #NITIAayog #PiyushGoyal

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.